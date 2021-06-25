UP: Six die as car falls into ditch in Balrampur district

Lucknow, June 24, 2021

Six people, including two minors, were killed after a car carrying them crashed in Balrampur district on Friday.

The police said that the car, travelling at a high speed, turned turtle and fell into a ditch after colliding head on with a bike.

The incident occurred in Shivanagar. The deceased have been identified as Krishna Kumar, 39, Snehlata, 36, Utkarsh, 12, Niki, 14, Shatrughan, 50, and Saumya, 18.

Two bikers also suffered injuries and have been admitted in the district hospital, Maharajganj Tarai police personnel said.

Superintendent of Police, Balrampur, Hemant Kutiyal said that the car was bound for Devipatan Shaktipeeth while the bike was headed towards Balrampur city.

"The crash occurred around 11.a.m. The impact of the collision was so great that the car plunged into the roadside ditch, he said.

It also led to disruption of traffic on the highway. Police reached the spot and started relief work. The people trapped in the car were taken out and sent to the district hospital where all were declared brought dead.

IANS