UP: Six dead, 15 injured in bus-truck collision in Bahraich district

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), November 30, 2022

At least six people died and 15 others were injured when a bus collided with a truck in Tappe Sipah area of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of four is stated to be critical. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra said that, prime facie, it appeared that the truck was coming from the wrong side when it hit the roadways bus.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and asked officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

IANS