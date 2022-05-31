UP: Seven killed in ambulance mishap in Bareilly district

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), May 31, 2022

Seven persons were killed on Tuesday morning in Bareilly district when the ambulance they were travelling in rammed into the median on the road and then crashed into a container parked on the roadside.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The ambulance was taking a patient and his family members from Ram Murti Hospital to Delhi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident.

IANS