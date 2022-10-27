UP: Four women, child die in road accident near Prayagraj

Prayagraj, October 27, 2022

Four women and a child were killed and five others seriously injured when an SUV hit an electric pole near here on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred near Handia toll plaza when the driver apparently lost control over the vehicle and hit the electric pole.

All the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The SUV was going from Kanpur to Varanasi when the accident occurred.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and directed the district officials to provide proper treatment and all help to the injured persons.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

IANS