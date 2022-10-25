UP: Four killed as two bikes collide in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, October 25, 2022

Four youths were killed when their bikes collided with each other head-on in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh last night.

A fifth person was seriously injured in the incident.

The accident occurred when a person named Sundaram, with his friends Ajit and Sunny, was on his way to his home in Bhathat. His bike collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction, driven by Anand with his friend Annu riding pillion.

Ajit, Anand and Annu died on the spot while Sunny died during treatment in the Gorakhpur Medical College. The condition of Sundaram is stated to be critical.

Station house officer Anand Kumar Gupta said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the families were informed.

IANS