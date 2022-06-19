UP: Four dead in accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), June 19, 2022

Four persons died and one was seriously injured when a container-truck rammed into a car in the Hasanganj police circle area on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Sunday morning.

The truck hit the car across the divider, killing four persons on the spot. One passenger, who was critically injured, has been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow.

According to police reports, the family was travelling from Jaipur to Siwan in Bihar to attend a family function.

Their family members have been informed and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination.

IANS