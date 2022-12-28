UP: Five of a family charred to death in Mau district

Mau (Uttar Pradesh), December 28, 2022

Five members of a family, including a woman and three minors, died in a fire that broke out in a house in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Fire tenders were rushed to the house located in Shahpur village under Kopaganj police circle to douse the flames.

The bodies have been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar said that, as per initial reports, the fire appeared to have started from a stove.

"An assistance of Rs 4 lakhs will be given per person," he added.

IANS