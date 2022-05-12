UP: Five dead, two injured in accident on Yamuna Expressway

Agra, May 12, 2022

Five people died and two others were seriously injured when an SUV collided head-on with a dumper on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The SUV was en route to Noida when the accident took place.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Noida for treatment while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. All of them are natives of Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

IANS