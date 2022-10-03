UP: Five dead, 62 others injured in fire in Durga Puja pandal in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), October 3, 2022

Five persons died and 62 others suffered injuries in a fire that broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Aurai town of Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Ankush Soni (12), Jaya Devi (45), Naveen (10), Aarti Chaubey (48) and Harshvardhan.

The condition of three of the injured was stated to be critical, an official said.

Bhadohi district magistrate Gaurang Rathi said that, prima facie, an electrical short circuit appeared to have caused the fire.

The pandal was located near the Aurai police station.

"An incident took place at the time of 'aarti' (prayers), which was the peak time. There were around 150 people inside the pandal. Over 30 people suffered burn injuries after which some were rushed to Surya Trauma Centre, Community Health Centre, Gopiganj and Anand Hospital," the official said.

"While a short circuit appears to be the main cause of the fire, we are waiting a confirmation from our technical team, which is investigating the case," he added.

Those who suffered severe burn injuries were taken to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

Varanasi Police Commissioner Satish Ganesh said, "Soon after getting information that the victims are being brought to BHU Trauma Centre, we created a green corridor to ensure hassle-free transportation of the victims."

IANS