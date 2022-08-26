UP: Fire at wedding venue kills five in Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), August 26, 2022

Five persons were killed after a fire broke out in a three-storeyed building in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night.

The fire broke out at a wedding venue in the city. Two women and three children were among those who lost their lives.

Following the incident, five fire tenders rushed to the spot and soon the blaze was brought under control. The onlookers helped rescue seven people from the fire.

The fire was reportedly caused due to an electrical short circuit.

IANS