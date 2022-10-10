UP CM Yogi Adityanath mourns death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, declares three days of state mourning

Lucknow, October 10, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday mourned the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch and former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and announced three days of state mourning as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

Mulayam Singh Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram, near Delhi, this morning after a prolonged illness.

Yogi Adityanath called Mulayam Singh's son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to convey his condolences.

Soon after learning about the demise of the SP founder, Yogi tweeted, “The death of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party Founder Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is extremely sad. With his death, the main pillar of socialism and ‘an era of struggle’ have come to an end.”

"I wish peace to the departed soul and send my condolences to the bereaved family and supporters," he said.

In addition, the Chief Minister declared a three-day period of state mourning in honour of Mulayam Singh Yadav. "Full state honours will be accorded to his final rites," he added.

