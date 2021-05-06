Union Minister Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal

Kolkata, May 6, 2021

The convoy of Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan was attacked by a group of unidentified miscreants in Panchkhuri area of West Midnapore district on Thursday afternoon.

The BJP alleged that the attack was the handiwork of "goons" of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) but that was strongly refuted by the TMC leadership, who accused the BJP leadership of provoking people to resort to violence.

The incident took place when Muraleedharan, accompanied by State BJP leader Rahul Sinha, was going to Ghatal in East Midnapore to meet some of the BJP supporters who were injured in the attack allegedly by TMC workers. When his convoy was at Panchkhuri, that falls under West Midnapore, suddenly there was brickbatting on his vehicle and people came with sticks and other things and stopped his vehicle.

He posted a video on Twitter and wrote, "TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broke windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip."

Later speaking to reporters, the Union Minister said, "The attack was orchestrated by TMC workers."

He said that the incident took place in the presence of police, adding that the Mamata Banerjee government has turned a blind eye. "I shall give my report to the central government," he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs asked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to send a report on the law and order situation in the state, sources in the government said.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the ruling Trinamool Congress is responsible for the violence. "The Trinamool violence has crossed all limits. So far 14 BJP workers have been killed and lakhs of people have left their homes. This cannot be democracy".

The Trinamool Congress leadership has strongly refuted the allegation. TMC district secretary of West Midnapore Ajit Maity claimed that nothing had happened and the BJP was trying to create sensation.

Speaking to the media, veteran Trinamool leader Sougata Roy said, "Muraleedharan is a person from Kerala. What was he doing in West Bengal? They are now defeated and so they are trying to create disturbance in different areas. The BJP has won in most of the places where there are disturbances. I ask them to go back. We will take care of the law and order situation."

IANS