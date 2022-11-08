Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for COVID-19

Bhopal, November 8, 2022

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and urged all those who had interacted with him in recent days to get themselves tested, too.

"I want to inform you that the report of my COVID-19 test, done on the advice of doctors, has come positive. I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days should go to the nearest health centre and get themselves checked," he said on Twitter.

IANS adds:

His announcement came hours after he created a buzz by suddenly leaving the state BJP headquarters where he was supposed to attend a meeting of the core committee. However, party leaders said that he had left as he was feeling unwell.

Scindia was on a two-day visit to Bhopal to attend the monthly core committee meeting of the state BJP unit, as he is one of its members along with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Notably, he had met Chouhan on Monday.

IANS