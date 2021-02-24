Union Cabinet approves dissolution of Puducherry assembly

New Delhi, February 24, 2021

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the dissolution of the Puducherry Assembly based on the recommendation of the Lieutenant Governor, after the Congress-led government in the Union Territory lost power ahead of a vote of confidence.

Announcing the Cabinet decision here, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the decision was taken as no party had staked claim for formation of a new government in Puducherry following the resignation of the Chief Minister.

"The L-G had recommended President's Rule in Puducherry, and the Union Cabinet has approved the same," the Minister said.

He said that, after the President's assent, the Assembly would be dissolved and further necessary steps for administrative work in Puducherry would be taken soon.

The development comes after Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy resigned on Monday. After the dramatic walkout by Narayanasamy and his MLAs, Speaker V. P. Sivakozhundu had announced that the Congress government had lost its majority.

Narayanasamy then drove straight to Raj Nivas to submit his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

IANS