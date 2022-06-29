Udaipur horror: Case registered under UAPA, NIA to probe

Jaipur, June 29, 2022

The murder of Kanhaiya Lal has been registered under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and will be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday after chairing a high-level review meeting.

He said that the Rajasthan Anti-Terorrist Squad (ATS) would provide full cooperation in the probe.

The police officials said that the preliminary investigation had revealed that the incident was prima facie done for the purpose of spreading terror. Information about the international connection of the accused in other countries has also come to the fore.

The Chief Minister said the police and administration should ensure law and order in the state and take strict action against those trying to create nuisance.

Gehlot in his tweet said that it has been decided to give out-of-term promotion to five policemen -- Tejpal, Narendra, Shaukat, Vikas and Gautam, who made quick arrests of the accused involved in the Udaipur incident.

Meanwhile, the body of Kanhaiya Lal, whose brutal and horrific murder shocked the nation, was cremated on Wednesday in Udaipur in the presence of a large number of people who raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused.

The entire city remained shut in protest against the killing of Kanhaiya Lal. A large number of security forces were deployed to deal with any situation.

Earlier in the day, the body was taken to the residence after the post-mortem examination. Kanhaiya Lal's wife demanded that the killers be hanged.

On Tuesday, police arrested both the accused, Ghaus Mohammad and Riyaz Jabbar, from Rajsamand. Apart from these, three others have also been caught by the police.

Both the attackers entered Kanhaiya's shop on Tuesday on the pretext of giving measurement for clothes.

The slain tailor's relatives said that nothing less than capital punishment be awarded to both so that no one dares to repeat such an act in India.

The niece of the deceased said, "The accused tortured and killed my maternal uncle (Mama). They should be given capital punishment and nothing else, today they have killed him, tomorrow they will kill others. We want justice, they should be hanged. Otherwise, such people will be encouraged, they should get such punishment that no one can ever think of doing this again in the country."

Meanwhile, the Central government sent anti-terror agency NIA to Udaipur to conduct a thorough probe into the matter and make a background check of the two arrested accused and to explore if there is a terror angle.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered by the two persons on Tuesday in Dhanmandi police station area of Udaipur. They also posted a video on social media, saying that they did this to avenge the "insult to Islam".

The attackers had made an indirect reference to Nupur Sharma, who was suspended from the BJP for a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

The accused were taken into custody by the police. One of the two, Riyaz Akhtari has links with the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami, which also has branches in India. Some members of Dawat-e-Islami were involved in several terrorist incidents, including the assassination of Salman Taseer, the Governor of Pakistan's Punjab province in 2011.

Meanwhile, Internet services have been suspended across Rajasthan and section 144 has been clamped in the state for a month.

IANS