Two terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar, September 14, 2022

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Wednesday, police said.

"One more terrorist killed (Total 02). Identification being ascertained. Search going on," police said.

The firefight at Nowgam area started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

As security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

A terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Heff Shirmal area in Shopian district on Monday.

IANS