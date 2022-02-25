Two terrorists killed in gunfight in Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar, February 25, 2022

Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in the Amshipora area of South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Friday.

"Two terrorists killed. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said.

The gunfight erupted after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

IANS