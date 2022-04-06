Two terrorists killed in gunfight in Pulwama district of J&K

Srinagar, April 6, 2022

Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the Tral area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

Both the slain terrorists have been identified as Muzaffar Sofi of Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGuH) and Umer Teli of the Lashkar-e-taiba (LeT). Both were involved in many terror crimes and were active in Srinagar before shifting to Tral in Pulwama.

"AGuH terrorist Safat Muzzaffar Sofi alias Muavia and LeT's terrorist Umer Teli alias Talha killed in Tral. Before shifting to Tral area both were involved in several terror crimes in Srinagar city including recent killing of Sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh Srinagar," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said while quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweet.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

IANS