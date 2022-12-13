Two students die in road accident in Patna

Patna, December 13, 2022

Two students died after their bike rammed into a divider on the four-lane Atal Path in Patna, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the students, a girl and a boy who were preparing for NEET examination, were on their way to Ganga Pathway for late night ride on Monday.

Digha police station Sub-Inspector Phool Kumar Chaubey said: "The victims were staying in a hostel and preparing for the NEET examination. They met with an accident on Atal Path-Ganga Pathway rotary divider."

"After ramming into the divider, the high-speed motorcycle skidded along with riders for more than 20 metres. We rescued the critically injured duo and rushed them to a private hospital at Patliputra colony where they succumbed," Chaubey said.

"We have informed the victims' families. The girl is a resident of Dinara in Rohtas district while the boy is a native of Arrah," he said.

After the Ganga pathway and Atal Path became operational in Patna, bikers are using these two stretches for high-speed racing and stunts.

IANS