Two soldiers and a terrorist killed in J&K encounter

Srinagar, February 19, 2022

Two soldiers and a terrorist were killed in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Earlier in the day, a joint team of the police, CRPF and the army cordoned off the Chermarg Zainapora area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Two soldiers of 1 RR battalion who recieved gun shot injuries were moved to the hospital where they died later.

The identity of the killed terrorist has not been ascertained so far.

IANS