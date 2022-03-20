Two Kerala youths travelling to watch ISL final die in road accident

Kochi, March 20, 2022

Two youths from Kerala's Malappuram district, who were riding to Goa to watch the final of the Indian Super League (ISL), died in a road accident early Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at Uduma in Kasargod district of Kerala.

The youths, Jamsheer and Mohammed Shabir, were travelling on a two-wheeler when a mini-lorry hit their vehicle from behind, killing the two on the spot.

Malappuram is regarded as the soccer capital of Kerala with umpteen number of football tournaments.

In the Indian Super League (ISL) final to be held at Fatorda in Goa on Sunday evening, the Kerala home team, Kerala Blasters, will take on Hyderabad FC.

The presence of Sahal Abdul Samad from Malappuram and K. P. Rahul from Thrissur in the team has increased the interest of the fans from Malappuram district and other parts of the state.

Fans from Malappuram district have already reached Goa in seven luxury buses. A total of 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match. Most of the tickets have been bought by Kerala Blasters fans.

IANS