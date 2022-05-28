Two Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter in Anantnag district of J&K

Srinagar, May 28, 2022

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.

"Killed terrorists identified as Ishfaq Ah Ganie R/O Chakwangund, Anantnag and Yawar Ayub Dar R/O Dogripora, Awantipora, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. The duo were involved in several terror crimes," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, quoting Inspector General Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

The firefight took place after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter, police said.

IANS