Two arrested for beheading tailor in Udaipur; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Udaipur, June 28, 2022

Rajasthan police have arrested two persons for the gruesome broad daylight beheading of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday afternoon, Director General of Police M. L. Lather said, adding that different teams were deployed to arrest the culprit duo.

The arrested persons have been identified as Gos Mohammad, son of Rafiq Mohammed, and Riaz, son of Abdul Jabbar, both residents of Surajpol area in Udaipur, Lathar said.

The victim was identified as Kanhaiyalal Teli (40), a resident of Bhima town in Rajsamand district, who ran a tailoring shop in Udaipur.

As a precautionary measure, leave of all police personnel has been cancelled, Lathar added.

Earlier in the afternoon, Kanhaiyalal was beheaded inside his shop on a crowded street in Udaipur for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

A video of the incident where the accused claimed responsibility for the murder has gone viral on social media.

Ten days back, Kanhaiyalal had put up a social media post in favour of Nupur Sharma. Since then, people from a particular community were threatening to kill him.

Troubled by the constant threats, Kanhaiyalal did not even open his shop for six days and had filed a police complaint in this matter. The police had asked him to remain careful for a few days.

Meanwhile, curfew has been imposed in different parts of Udaipur while Section 144 has been implemented across the district.

Curfew has been clamped in Dhanmandi, Ghantaghar, Hathipol, Ambamata, Surajpol, Bhupalpura and Savina police station areas till further orders. Internet services have also been suspended in the district.

Heavy police force has been deployed after a large number of people gathered near the crime spot raising slogans. Stone pelting targeting the police was also reported from the Hathipol area on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased are adamant on not removing the body from the front of the shop until the SP and IG are suspended.

Looking at the tense situation, the Rajasthan police have sent two Additional Directors General (ADGs) -- Janga Srinivas Rao and Dinesh M. N. -- from Jaipur to Udaipur. Two Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) -- Rajendra Goyal and Rajiv Pachar -- along with 600 policemen have also been dispatched to the spot.

IANS