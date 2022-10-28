Travancore Heritage Project: Kerala Minister inaugurates illumination works

Thiruvananthapuram, October 28, 2022

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Thursday switched on the illumination of eight heritage structures in the state capital, completed as part of the first phase of the Travancore Heritage Project (THP), carried out by the Department of Tourism.

The structures covered in the first phase include Sundara Vilasam Palace; Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) complex, Vazhuthacaud; Sakthi Vinayaka Temple, Palayam; Kerala Museum; Police Headquarters; Bank House; LMS Wills Hostel; and Juma Masjid, Palayam.

Speaking at the function held at TRIDA Complex, the Minister said the THP is being implemented by recognizing the historical significance of erstwhile Travancore state.

“The first phase involves illumination of 30 heritage structures of the city to give them a greater visual appeal in the evenings. The second phase of the project will be completed in a time-bound manner,” he said.

The Minister added that the government gives great importance to the scientific conservation and renovation of heritage structures.

Corporation Councillor Rakhi Ravikumar presided over the function.

Kerala Tourism Director P B Nooh, in his welcome address, said the illumination of another 12 heritage structures will be completed in the next one month. Works on remaining heritage buildings will be completed by the end of this year, he said.

Joint Director, Tourism Shahul Hamid; and Kerala Travel Mart Society (KTM) President Baby Mathew, were also present.

THP is aimed at conserving and showcasing the cultural richness and tangible legacy of the erstwhile Travancore kingdom and make the visit to the state capital and its surroundings a more riveting experience, a press release from Kerala Tourism said.

THP seeks to preserve old-world looks of the vintage structures. In the next stage, another 20 structures will be illuminated, and each heritage building would be maintained like a museum.

The project, overall, covers heritage structures from Padmanabhapuram Palace, now in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, to the Parthasarathy temple on the banks of the Pampa in Aranmula of Pathanamthitta district.

