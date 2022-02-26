Trainee pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana

Hyderabad, February 26, 2022

A female trainee pilot died in a trainer aircraft crash in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Saturday morning.

Police sources said that the aircraft, belonging to a private aviation training company, had crashed into agricultural fields.

According to them, the victim hailed from Tamil Nadu. She was training at a Hyderabad-based training institute which also operates from Nagarjuna Sagar.

Telangana police rushed to the spot after being alerted by farmers working in the fields at Tungaturthi village of Peddavoora mandal in Nalgonda district.

Eyewitnesses said that the aircraft was flying from Nagarjuna Sagar, when it crashed to the ground and erupted in flames around 11.30 am.

IANS