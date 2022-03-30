Trader killed over Rs 1,000 extortion money in Patna

Patna, March 30, 2022

A prominent trader of Patna city was killed and two others, including his son, were critically injured when they refused to pay Rs 1,000 as extortion money in the Majarhatta wholesale market on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Mirchi Gali in the Patna City Chowk police station limits for the extortion of Rs 1,000.

According to eyewitneses, four bike-borne criminals arrived at the wholesale-cum-retail shop of Pradeep Bangla and demanded Rs 1,000 as extortion money. Bangla's son Golu Bangla was sitting at the counter with an employee Chotu standing next to him.

"The attackers were demanding Rs 1000. We offered Rs 200 which they refused. My father, who was performing puja, argued with them at which, the miscreants pulled out guns and opened fire on him. We tried to save him and got injured in the process," said Golu in a statement to the police.

"The attackers fired more than seven rounds, three of which hit my father. He died on the spot," he said.

Following the indiscriminate firing, the traders of adjoining shops pulled down the shutters in a bid to save themselves. The attackers fled from the spot without any challenge. The injured were admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The broad daylight incident created a huge outrage in the area. Even the policemen of Chowk police station did not dare to reach the spot to recover the body for two hours. The angry traders and local residents blocked some roads.

"It is a case of extortion. Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim had given extortion money in the past. The attackers seem to be local goons. We are making efforts to arrest them," said Pradeep Kumar, SHO of Patna City Chowk police station.

Earlier in the day, leaders of opposition parties created a ruckus in and outside state Assembly against the frequent incidents of crime taking place in Bihar.

IANS