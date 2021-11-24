Top TRF commander among 3 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar, November 24, 2021

A top TRF terrorist commander, said to be responsible for the killing of two teachers in Srinagar, was among three terrorists killed in an encounter at Rambagh in Srinagar district on Wednesday, police said.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told IANS that TRF terrorist commander Mehran was among those killed in the encounter.

He was responsible for the killing of school principal Supinder Kaur and her colleague Deepak Chand in the school premises at Eidgah, Srinagar on October 7.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces took place after an operation was launched on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. As security forces came close to the hiding terrorists, they came under fire and retaliated, sparking off the gunfight.

IANS