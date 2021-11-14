Top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde among 26 slain insurgents in Maharashtra

Mumbai, November 14, 2021

A top CPI (Maoist) Central Committee Member Milind Teltumbde -- who carried a booty of Rs 50 lakh -- was among the 26 Maoists who were gunned down by the security forces in Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said here on Sunday.

They include four women Maoists, 13 carrying huge rewards on their heads and at least three commanders of various "dalams" active in the Naxal-infested district and surroundings -- making it one of the most successful security operations in recent years. The operation was carried out on Saturday.

The prominent commanders who have been eliminated include: Kishan alias Jaiman of Korchi Dalam and Sannu alias Kovachi of Kasansur Dalam, Lokesh alias Mangu Podyam of Company No. 4.

IANS