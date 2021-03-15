Top Jaish man Sajjad Afghani killed in Kashmir

Srinagar, March 15, 2021

Top Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorist Sajad Afghani has been killed in an encounter at Rawalpora in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday.

Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh confirmed to IANS that Afgani, instrumental in recruiting terrorists, has been killed in the encounter that entered its third day.

Besides the JeM man, the other terrorsist killed so far was identified as Lashkar affiliated Jahangir Ahmad Wani from Rakh Narapora.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, congratulated the Shopian police and security forces for eliminating Afghani during the three-day-long encounter that started on Saturday after specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists.

A joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, army's 34 RR and the CRPF on Saturday.

Police said that during the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given opportunity to surrender, but they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which retaliated leading to an encounter.

Police said on Sunday morning repeated announcements were again made to hiding terrorist to surrender but the terrorist fired on the joint search party which led to Jahangir Ahmad Wani's death. Wani was affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, they said.

Arms and ammunition, including US-made M4 Carbine rifle and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter.

Later, after a lull of a few hours in the afternoon, the encounter resumed around evening.

The police said that, in the latest round of firing, contact has been established with a third terrorist. "Contact established with third terrorist in the Shopian encounter. Operation is going on."

IANS