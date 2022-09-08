TN girl commits suicide after failing to clear NEET

Chennai, September 8, 2022

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after failing to clear the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and allied courses.

The girl, Lakshmana Swetha (19), from Tirumullavayal in Chennai committed suicide on Thursday morning.

The NEET results were announced on Wednesday.

After the 2021 NEET results were declared, around 12 students committed suicide in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly had passed a Bill against the NEET-based medical admission in Tamil Nadu. The state is batting for marks in the Plus two examinations to be made criteria for admission to the medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The Bill, which was passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly amid the opposition of the BJP legislators, was forwarded to the Governor for clearance. This has become a major confrontation between the Governor and the Tamil Nadu government.

IANS