TN: 11 electrocuted, 15 injured in Mutt car festival

Chennai, April 27, 2022

Eleven persons were electrocuted and 15 others injured when the top of a car belonging to Appar Madam/Mutt touched the overhead power cable in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred in Kalimedu village when the top of the car touched the overhead power cable, which was about 30 ft high, at a road turning just before reaching its destination.

District officials rushed to the spot to oversee rescue efforts.

Police said that while three people died on the spot, eight others who were severely injured succumbed to their injuries later.

Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Investigations into the accident are on.

IANS