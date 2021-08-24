Three terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter, operation ends

Srinagar, August 24, 2021

With the killing of one more terrorist, a total of three terrorists have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Tuesday.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists. Police said the operation has ended.

"One more unidentified terrorist killed (Total 03). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Operation over," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Monday night after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

IANS