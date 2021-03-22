Three terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian district of South Kashmir
File photo of security forces carrying out cordon and search operations after an encounter with terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on January 20, 2020. IANS
States

Three terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian district of South Kashmir

IANS

Srinagar, March 22, 2021

At least three terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, according to authorities.

The encounter is underway in Manihal area.

"One more unidentified terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, total three terrorists killed, operation is going on," police said.

On Sunday night, a gunfire erupted between terrorists and security forces after the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the militants.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under fire, triggering the encounter.

IANS

encounter
Shopian
Terrorists
Security Forces
Jammu & Kashmir

Related Stories

No stories found.

Firework

NetIndian
www.netindian.in