Three soldiers injured in blast in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, June 2, 2022

Three soldiers were injured after a blast occurred in a vehicle in the Sedow area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, officials said.

"At approximately 3.00 a.m., based on specific intelligence, an operation was launched from Sedhau COB to lay cordon and search in general area Patitohalan. While moving to the target area, at approximately a km from Sedhau, an explosion took place in the civil hired vehicle, being used by the team, resulting in injuries to three Indian Army soldiers," the Army said in a statement.

"The blast is very likely to be from either an IED or a grenade or a battery malfunctioning in the vehicle. Details are being ascertained."

Army said the injured personnel were immediately shifted and given first aid at District Hospital, Shopian and thereafter evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar.

"One soldier is critical while two other injured are stable," the Army said.

"Affected area has been cordoned and all likely escape routes have been sealed. Search to nab the terrorists is in progress."

Earlier, the J&K Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet, "A blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian. Three soldiers injured and shifted to Hospital. Nature and source (due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) being investigated and will be shared."

IANS