Three Karnataka policemen killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, July 24, 2022

Three Karnataka police officers were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Sunday.

The accident occurred along the Tirupati-Chittoor highway when the car in which they were travelling overturned and fell off the road after hitting a road divider.

The accident occurred near Choutapalli village in Puthalapattu mandal early Sunday morning when the vehicle was heading to Tirupati from Chittoor.

Sub-inspector Avinash, constable Anil and the driver died on the spot. Another sub-inspector Dixit and constables Shravan and Basava were injured. The locals shifted the injured to a nearby government hospital.

The Karnataka police team from Bangalore came to Chittoor district to arrest smugglers of "ganja" (cannabis).

Chittoor District Superintendent of Police, Y. Rishanth Reddy and other officials visited the spot.

The local police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

IANS