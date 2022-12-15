Three die while making reels on railway track in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, December 15, 2022

Three youths -- two men and a woman -- died after getting hit by the speeding Padmavat Express train in Ghaziabad district.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the three had gone to the railway track near Kallu Garhi railway gate of the Masuri police station area to make reels on Wednesday.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts for their identification were on.

According to the police, the accident occurred between Kallu Garhi gate and Dasna station at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. The loco pilot of the train, running on its route from Ghaziabad to Moradabad, said that the three had the flashlights of their mobiles switched on, which gave him the impression that they were shooting a video.

He added that he pressed the horn several times but the trio did not move away.

Police said that the display screen of one of the deceased's mobile broke, but was working. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Shakeel s/o Bashir, a resident of Khacha road in Masuri who was a taxi driver.

The identity of the other two victims has not been ascertained as of yet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rural Zone Iraj Raja said that they were apprised of the incident by the station master.

IANS