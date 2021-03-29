Three dead in Andhra Pradesh road accident

Vizianagaram, March 29, 2021

At least three persons died and several others were injured after two Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses collided head-on at Sunkaripeta village of Vizianagaram district on Monday.

The drivers of both the buses, one coming from Visakhapatnam and the other from Vizianagaram, were killed in the mishap.

Following the collision, a truck hit the bus coming from Vizianagaram, from behind.

The deceased were identified as S. Asirwadam (58), Devudu (55) and a passenger. Another 40 passengers were injured in the mishap.

Soon after the incident, an ambulance reached the spot and shifted the injured to the district hospital.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari, Joint Collector Kishore Kumar and RDO Bhavani Shankar are monitoring the accident relief operations.

Srungavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao and YSRCP leader Majjir Srinivasa Rao also visited the victims.

IANS