Three coaches of Swatantrata Senani Express catches fire at Madhubani junction in Bihar

Patna, February 19, 2022

Three empty coaches of New Delhi-bound Swatantrata Senani Express were gutted in a fire at Madhubani railway station on Saturday morning.

According to the Eastern Railway spokesman, no injuries were reported as the train was empty.

The fire first broke out in two coaches of the train at 9.13 a.m. Soon, it spread to the third coach, he said.

"We immediately swung into action and doused the blaze with the help of the district fire brigade at 9.50 a.m. The train was empty at the time of mishap, so no casualty was reported," he said.

Sadar SDO Ashwani Kumar, Sadar SDPO Rajiv Kumar and town police station Amit Kumar were also involved in the rescue operation.

An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the actual cause of mishap, he said.

IANS