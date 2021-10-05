Three civilians killed in a single day in J&K

Srinagar, October 5, 2021

Three civilians were killed by militants in Jammu & Kashmir today, official sources said.

Police sources said the militants shot and killed Muhammad Shafi Lone, a civilian in Naidkhai area of Bandipora district.

Earlier, Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate, was killed by militants at his shop near Iqbal Park in Srinagar city.

Bindroo had sustained four bullet wounds and doctors at the SMHS hospital in Srinagar said he was dead on arrival.

A non-local vendor -- Virender Paswan, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, who was selling Bhelpuri in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, was also killed by militants.

Following the killings, tension was palpable in Srinagar city as people rushed home.

IANS