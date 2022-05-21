Three children among seven killed as mini-bus rams into tree in Karnataka

Bengaluru, May 21, 2022

As many as seven people, including three children, were killed after the vehicle in which they were travelling rammed into a tree in the wee hours of Saturday in Dharwad district of Karnataka.

According to police, nine others suffered injuries in the incident, of whom three are stated to be in a critical condition at the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

The incident occurred when several members of a family were returning to Benakanahalli village from Manasura village after attending a function.

The victims have been identified as Ananya (14), Harish (13), Maheshwara (11), Shilpa (34), Neelavva (60), Madhusri (20) and Shambhulingaiah (35).

Twenty-one passengers were travelling in the vehicle which hit the tree between 1.30 a.m and 2.30 a.m. after the driver lost control over the wheel near Bada village in Dharwad Rural Police Station limits.

District Superintendent of Police Krishnakanth rushed to the spot.

Police will verify whether the condition of the vehicle was good and ascertain the exact cause of the accident, he said.

IANS