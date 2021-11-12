Thackeray undergoes surgery for a neck problem

Mumbai, November 12, 2021

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray underwent a successful surgery by a team of orthopaedic surgeons to cure a neck problem at the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital here on Friday morning, Shiv Sena Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

Official sources said that Thackeray would be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

"The Chief Minister has been operated upon for the problem and the procedure has been successful... Further details shall be provided by the medical team attending to him," said Raut briefly to the media.

In an abrupt move, Thackeray was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday, a couple of days after he appeared in a public online event wearing a neck brace.

However, the Chief Minister allayed apprehensions by confirming that for the past couple of years during the Covid pandemic, he was suffering from the neck issues but had ignored it, with the aggravation leading to doctors advising a "proper treatment" for it.

IANS