Terrorists involved in killing of Kashmiri artiste neutralised

Srinagar, May 27, 2022

Security forces neutralised the killers of Kashmiri TV artiste Amreen Bhatt in an encounter that started between terrorists and security forces on Thursday at Aganhanzipora area at Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

Amreen was killed by terrorists on Wednesday.

"Both killed newly joined local terrorists identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora Budgam and Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora Pulwama. They had killed TV artiste on the instruction of LeT Cmdr Lateef. One AK 56 rifle, fourA magazines and a pistol recovered," Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Twitter, quoting Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

The firefight between the terrorists and the security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

IANS