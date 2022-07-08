States
Terrorist, soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara district of J&K
Srinagar, July 8, 2022
An intruding terrorist and a soldier were killed after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu & Kashmir on Friday.
Defence sources said alert Army soldiers noticed a suspicious movement in Tangdhar sector of the LoC in Kupwara district this morning.
"When the intruding terrorists were challenged, they fired at the troops who retaliated the fire. A terrorist was killed while the infiltration attempt was foiled.
"One Army jawan also lost life in this operation. Searches are on in the area", the sources said.
IANS