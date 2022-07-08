Terrorist, soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara district of J&K
Indian soldiers at the Line of Control in Jammu & KashmirIANS (File photo)
States

Terrorist, soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara district of J&K

IANS

Srinagar, July 8, 2022

An intruding terrorist and a soldier were killed after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu & Kashmir on Friday.

Defence sources said alert Army soldiers noticed a suspicious movement in Tangdhar sector of the LoC in Kupwara district this morning.

"When the intruding terrorists were challenged, they fired at the troops who retaliated the fire. A terrorist was killed while the infiltration attempt was foiled.

"One Army jawan also lost life in this operation. Searches are on in the area", the sources said.

IANS

Kupwara
Soldier
Terrorist
Jammu & Kashmir
Infiltration bid foiled

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in