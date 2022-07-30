Terrorist killed, two army jawans, cop injured in Baramulla encounter

Srinagar, July 30, 2022

A terrorist was killed and two soldiers and a policeman were injured in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on specific information generated by police regarding presence of a terrorist in village Wanigam Bala in Kreeri area of Baramulla, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, the army and the SSB.

As the joint search party approached towards the spot where the terrorist was hiding, he began firing indiscriminately which was retaliated.

"In the initial exchange of fire, two soldiers and a police personnel received injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment where their condition is stable," police said.

"In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. However, the identification and affiliation of the killed terrorist is being ascertained."

Arms and ammunition including an AK-47 rifle, three AK magazines, seven AK rounds, a pouch and a bag have been recovered from the site of the encounter.

IANS