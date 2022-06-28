Ten dead, 13 injured in Mumbai residential building crash

Mumbai, June 28, 2022

Ten people died and at least 13 others, including a woman, suffered injuries when a four-storyeyed residential building crashed in Mumbai late last night, the BMC Disaster Control said.

According to officials, the entire wing of the ground-plus-three floor Naik Nagar Building in Kurla east suburb of northeast Mumbai crashed minutes before midnight, trapping many persons living there.

By this afternoon, the rescue teams had extricated 17 men trapped under the debris, and recovered four bodies.

The injured were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and LTMG Hospital in Sion.

As work continued amid intermittent showers to clear the mound of rubble, six more bodies were recovered and another six injured survivors were pulled out and rushed to hospital.

The rescue teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies, besides local volunteers, who joined the rescue efforts there have warned of a potential risk to the adjoining second wing of the same building which could also collapse any time.

The deceased have been identified as: Ajay M. Pasnor, 28, Ajinkya Gaikwad, 34, Kumar Prajapati, 20, Sikandar Rajbhor, 21, Anoop Rajbhor, 18, Arvind R. Bharti, 19, Anil Yadav, 21, Shyam Prajapati, 18, and two others unidentified men.

Among the 13 injured, including a woman, four are admitted to hospital and the remaining nine have been discharged after treatment.

Meanwhile, efforts continued to extricate others feared buried under the debris.

IANS