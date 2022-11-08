Telangana: Three dead, six injured as car rams into parked truck in Warangal

Hyderabad, November 8, 2022

Three persons were killed and six injured in a road accident in Telangana's Warangal district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when a car in which the victims were travelling rammed into a parked truck near DC Tanda on the outskirts of Wardhannapet.

The deceased were a couple and their son, identified as Krishna Reddy, Varalakshmi and Venkat Sai Reddy. Police shifted their bodies to government hospital Wardhannapet.

The injured were admitted to the hospital.

The family was travelling to Warangal from Ongole in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The accident caused a huge traffic jam on the highway. Police removed the badly mangled car with the help of a crane and cleared the highway.

IANS