Telangana imposes night curfew till April 30 to check spread of COVID

Hyderabad, April 20, 2021

The Telangana government has imposed a night curfew in the state from today till April 30 as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 5 am the next day, an order issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kuumar today said.

"The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has been showing a rising trend since last few weeks....MHA has issued an order laying down guidelines for effective control of COVID-19 providing for states to impose local restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19 based on assessment of the situation," it said.

"The various measures to control COVID-19 in the state have been reviewed. It is decided to introduce night curfew in the state for the period from 9.00 PM to 5.00 AM next day till 30th April 2021 as a further measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19," it said.

The provisions of night curfew shall come into effect immediately and remain in force till 5 am on May 1, it said.

The order said that, during this period, all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants, and so on, shall close at 8 pm, except for hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essential services.

Such services include as print and electronic media; telecommunciations, internet services, broadcasitng and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services; delivery of all goods through e-commerce; petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets; power generation, transmission and distribution; water supply and sanitation; cold storage and warehousing services; private security services; production units or services which require continuous process.

The order said movement of all persons shall be prohibited from 9.00 pm onwards except the following categories of persons:

a) Persons engaged in essential activities listed above.

b) Officers of Government of India and Government of Telangana including those of urban local bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions on emergency duty on production of valid identity card.

c) All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and providers of other hospital services etc. on production of valid identity card.

d) Pregnant women and patients for the purpose of receiving medical care.

e) Persons coming from/going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on production of valid ticket.

The order said there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission/pass will be required for such movement.

Public transport services including autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within stipulated time for the transportation of above-mentioned categories of people during the period of night curfew.

Any violation of the aforesaid instructions shall result in prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of IPC as well as other applicable laws, the order added.

