Teenager held for mowing down three with Mercedes car in Mohali

Chandigarh, March 21, 2021

A teenager, who was allegedly drunk, has been arrested for mowing down three persons with his over-speeding Mercedes car in Mohali near here early on Saturday, police said.

The accused, a resident of Chandigarh, belongs to a local business family.

As per the police, he doesn't have a driving licence and was drunk while driving at the time of the accident. The police have also booked two of his friends, who were accompanying him in the car.

The incident took place when the teenager jumped traffic lights and rammed his car into another car and two cycles, leaving three people, including a cyclist, dead. Three others were critically injured.

The deceased have been identified as Dharampreet Singh, Ankush Narula and Ram Prasad.

Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said the trio who were travelling in the Mercedes were drunk when the accident occurred and the driver lost control of the car.

They fled from the accident spot even after sensing the serious condition of victims and didn't inform the police or the ambulance service. The police have also recovered empty bottles of liquor from the Mercedes.

A case has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

IANS