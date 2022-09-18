Tamil Nadu: Six killed on Salem highway as truck collides with mini-bus

Chennai, September 18, 2022

Six people died when a truck rammed into the mini-bus in which they were travelling on the Salem-Chennai highway in the early hours of Sunday.

The mishap occured at Pethanickenpalayam in Salem district when the truck rammed into the stationary bus around 0030 hours today.

The deceased were identified as mini-bus passengers T. Thirunnavakarasu (61), his wife Vijaya (59), his son Ravikumar (47), relatives T. Senthil Velan (42), Subramani( 41), and Dheepan (27), the cleaner of the bus.

Tirunavakkarasu and his family members were on their way to Chennai to attend a family function.

Another relative of theirs, Jayaprakash (41), suffered multiple injuries including fractures and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Salem.

Vazhapady Deputy Superintendent of Police, N. Shwetha told media persons that Tirunavakkarasu was loading all the materials required for the function in the storage area of the bus, and the cleaner, Dheepan was helping him when the truck rammed into the rear of the vehicle.

The DSP said that Tirunavakkarasu, Deepan, Ravikumar, Subramani and Senthil Velan died on the spot while Vijaya suffered grave head injuries and was taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Salem district collector S. Karmegam, Superintendent of Police Sree Abhinav and other senior officers visited the accident spot.

Police has launched a manhunt to trace the truck driver who fled from the scene.

IANS