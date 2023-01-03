Tamil Nadu: Five of family killed in early morning pile-up in Cuddalore

Chennai, January 3, 2023

Five members of a family were killed in a six-vehicle pile-up on the Tiruchirapalli-Chennai National Highway in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu early Tuesday, police said.

The police team, which reached the spot, told mediapersons that the deceased were yet to be identified. The vehicle RC check revealed that the car was registered in Chennai.

The pile-up involved two buses, two trucks and two cars. All the five deceased were travelling in one car. The bodies were recovered using the help of a fire force team from Veppur, Cuddalore.

The bodies were taken to Cuddalore hospital for autopsy.

IANS